What’s happening: Yellow warning flags are flying at the beach as of Saturday, September 19. Yellow flags mean swimmers should be careful and stay alert.

What this means for you: Rip currents can pull swimmers away from shore quickly and are dangerous even for strong swimmers. If caught in one, experts say to swim parallel to the shore rather than fighting the current directly back to land.

The path forward: For the latest water conditions, flag status, and lifeguard information, Tybee Island Ocean Rescue directs the public to safebeachday.com/tybee-island.