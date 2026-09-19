TYBEE ISLAND — People heading to Tybee Island’s beach Saturday should use caution in the water. Ocean rescue officials say conditions are moderate, with rip currents possible.
What’s happening: Yellow warning flags are flying at the beach as of Saturday, September 19. Yellow flags mean swimmers should be careful and stay alert.
What this means for you: Rip currents can pull swimmers away from shore quickly and are dangerous even for strong swimmers. If caught in one, experts say to swim parallel to the shore rather than fighting the current directly back to land.
The path forward: For the latest water conditions, flag status, and lifeguard information, Tybee Island Ocean Rescue directs the public to safebeachday.com/tybee-island.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.