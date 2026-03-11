A 42-year-old semi-truck driver died after his vehicle overturned on southbound Interstate 75 in Bibb County just before 8 p.m.

What’s Happening: The crash happened on southbound I-75 just past the Riverside Drive exit. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Daniel Arnold, appeared to lose control, struck an embankment, and overturned. He was found dead inside the cab.

What’s Important: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Arnold’s family has been notified. The crash is still under investigation.

The Path Forward: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for a Fatality Investigator.