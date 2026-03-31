Map showing the area of Harmony on the Lakes, with nearby roads including Hickory Flat Hwy (Highway 140), Univeter Rd, Orchard Dr, Crescent Cir, Harmony Lakes Dr, and Tom Charles Ln. The location "Nutrition 140" is marked near the center of the map. Barrington Farms is indicated to the northeast. The map features residential streets and some bodies of water.
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Drivers on Hickory Flat Highway in Cherokee County should expect delays and temporary closures today between Harmony on the Lakes and Univeter Road.

What’s happening: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says paving crews will be working on that stretch of road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be heavily impacted during that time.

What this means for drivers: Temporary closures are possible throughout the work window. Drivers who use Hickory Flat Highway during those hours should plan for extra travel time or find an alternate route.

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