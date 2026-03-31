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Drivers on Hickory Flat Highway in Cherokee County should expect delays and temporary closures today between Harmony on the Lakes and Univeter Road.

What’s happening: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says paving crews will be working on that stretch of road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be heavily impacted during that time.

What this means for drivers: Temporary closures are possible throughout the work window. Drivers who use Hickory Flat Highway during those hours should plan for extra travel time or find an alternate route.