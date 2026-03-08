A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Phillips Road near Tennille just before 4 a.m. and flown to a trauma center for treatment, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

What’s Happening: Deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene on Phillips Road outside of Tennille in the early morning hours. The Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate.

What’s Important: The victim, a 23-year-old, was airlifted to a trauma center, which is a hospital equipped to handle severe or life-threatening injuries. No other details about the victim’s condition have been released.

What’s Still Unknown: The identity of the driver, the direction of travel, and whether any charges have been filed have not been made public.