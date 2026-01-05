A crash on I-20westbound has blocked one right lane at the Almon Road exit (mile marker 88) in Newton County. The Georgia Department of Transportation expects the lane to remain closed until about 9 a.m.

What’s Important: Drivers should expect delays in the area during the morning commute. Officials recommend using alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Traffic Impact: The crash affects the exit ramp rather than the main interstate lanes, potentially causing backups for drivers attempting to exit at Almon Road. Updates on the situation are available through Georgia’s 511 traffic information system at 511ga.org.