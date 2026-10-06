What’s happening: A federal grand jury charged the 20 people on September 23 across six indictments covering gun theft, gun trafficking, and drug charges. Five of those charged are members of the GoodFellas, an Atlanta-based gang that recruits in Atlanta neighborhoods and inside Georgia jails and prisons.

The thefts: Three separate break-ins at shipping facilities netted the guns:

On November 29 and 30, 2025, 26-year-old Tremaine Snell, 26-year-old Tarik Winfrey, and 21-year-old Daveon Stillwell broke into a facility in Conley and stole 724 Glock pistols.

On January 10, 2026, Snell broke into a facility in Macon and stole 469 guns.

On January 16, 2026, Snell, Winfrey, and 25-year-old Marquez Crews broke into the same Macon facility and stole 293 more guns.

The sales: Two days after the Conley theft, 32-year-old Devarrio Burns and 36-year-old Christopher Billings sold two of the stolen guns to an undercover federal agent. On January 16, 2026, Snell and Stillwell sold four stolen guns to an undercover agent. On January 23, Crews, Snell, 50-year-old Temeka Camiel, and 23-year-old Matthew Gaskin sold 14 more stolen guns to an undercover agent.

The drugs: On May 13, 2026, agents searched 12 locations in the Atlanta area tied to the GoodFellas gang and seized about 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms of marijuana, 40 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl, and a machine used to press counterfeit pills.

Who’s charged: All 20 defendants are from Atlanta. Charges vary by defendant and include stealing from shipping facilities, gun trafficking, drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a gun. The full list:

36-year-old Christopher Billings

32-year-old Devarrio Burns

50-year-old Temeka Camiel

33-year-old Deanthony Cole

29-year-old Kordion Cousins

25-year-old Marquez Crews

39-year-old Brandon Elligan

32-year-old Samdrekas Floyd

23-year-old Matthew Gaskin

41-year-old Samuel Harris

27-year-old Shanteria Horton

52-year-old Ramudo Lloyd

51-year-old Deavis Reese

26-year-old Tremaine Snell

21-year-old Daveon Stillwell

43-year-old Joseph Sutton

27-year-old Antonio Thomas

28-year-old Calvin Washington

41-year-old Demontra Williams

26-year-old Tarik Winfrey

Two are missing: Harris and Williams have not been arrested. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

Where things stand: Cole, Elligan, Lloyd, Reese, and Sutton were arrested Tuesday. Camiel, Cousins, Crews, Snell, and Washington were arrested September 25. Billings, Floyd, Gaskin, Horton, Stillwell, Thomas, and Winfrey are in local custody and will appear in federal court at a later date. Burns was moved to federal custody Tuesday and is set to appear in court later today.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.