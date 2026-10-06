ATLANTA — Twenty Atlanta residents face federal charges after nearly 1,500 guns were stolen from shipping facilities in Conley and Macon and funneled into communities across multiple states.
What’s happening: A federal grand jury charged the 20 people on September 23 across six indictments covering gun theft, gun trafficking, and drug charges. Five of those charged are members of the GoodFellas, an Atlanta-based gang that recruits in Atlanta neighborhoods and inside Georgia jails and prisons.
The thefts: Three separate break-ins at shipping facilities netted the guns:
- On November 29 and 30, 2025, 26-year-old Tremaine Snell, 26-year-old Tarik Winfrey, and 21-year-old Daveon Stillwell broke into a facility in Conley and stole 724 Glock pistols.
- On January 10, 2026, Snell broke into a facility in Macon and stole 469 guns.
- On January 16, 2026, Snell, Winfrey, and 25-year-old Marquez Crews broke into the same Macon facility and stole 293 more guns.
The sales: Two days after the Conley theft, 32-year-old Devarrio Burns and 36-year-old Christopher Billings sold two of the stolen guns to an undercover federal agent. On January 16, 2026, Snell and Stillwell sold four stolen guns to an undercover agent. On January 23, Crews, Snell, 50-year-old Temeka Camiel, and 23-year-old Matthew Gaskin sold 14 more stolen guns to an undercover agent.
The drugs: On May 13, 2026, agents searched 12 locations in the Atlanta area tied to the GoodFellas gang and seized about 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms of marijuana, 40 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl, and a machine used to press counterfeit pills.
Who’s charged: All 20 defendants are from Atlanta. Charges vary by defendant and include stealing from shipping facilities, gun trafficking, drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a gun. The full list:
- 36-year-old Christopher Billings
- 32-year-old Devarrio Burns
- 50-year-old Temeka Camiel
- 33-year-old Deanthony Cole
- 29-year-old Kordion Cousins
- 25-year-old Marquez Crews
- 39-year-old Brandon Elligan
- 32-year-old Samdrekas Floyd
- 23-year-old Matthew Gaskin
- 41-year-old Samuel Harris
- 27-year-old Shanteria Horton
- 52-year-old Ramudo Lloyd
- 51-year-old Deavis Reese
- 26-year-old Tremaine Snell
- 21-year-old Daveon Stillwell
- 43-year-old Joseph Sutton
- 27-year-old Antonio Thomas
- 28-year-old Calvin Washington
- 41-year-old Demontra Williams
- 26-year-old Tarik Winfrey
Two are missing: Harris and Williams have not been arrested. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.
Where things stand: Cole, Elligan, Lloyd, Reese, and Sutton were arrested Tuesday. Camiel, Cousins, Crews, Snell, and Washington were arrested September 25. Billings, Floyd, Gaskin, Horton, Stillwell, Thomas, and Winfrey are in local custody and will appear in federal court at a later date. Burns was moved to federal custody Tuesday and is set to appear in court later today.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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