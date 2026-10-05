A passenger died Saturday night after a tire blowout on I-285 set off a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles near the I-75 interchange in Cobb County.

What happened: A 2006 Ford F-150 suffered a tire failure and was disabled on I-285 eastbound at about 10:26 p.m. The disabled truck touched off a series of collisions with three other vehicles traveling in the same direction. The exact sequence is still under investigation.

The victims: A passenger in a 2024 Hyundai Tucson died at the scene. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the person dead there. The driver of a 2013 Honda Civic was hurt and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

What we know: The four vehicles involved were a black 2006 Ford F-150, a black 2024 Hyundai Tucson, a silver 2017 Jeep Patriot, and a white 2013 Honda Civic. All were heading east on I-285. The Tucson, the Jeep Patriot, and the Honda Civic all suffered major damage. The name of the person who died has not been released.

The path forward: The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987 and reference case number 26064279.