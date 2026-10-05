A passenger died Saturday night after a tire blowout on I-285 set off a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles near the I-75 interchange in Cobb County.
What happened: A 2006 Ford F-150 suffered a tire failure and was disabled on I-285 eastbound at about 10:26 p.m. The disabled truck touched off a series of collisions with three other vehicles traveling in the same direction. The exact sequence is still under investigation.
The victims: A passenger in a 2024 Hyundai Tucson died at the scene. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the person dead there. The driver of a 2013 Honda Civic was hurt and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
What we know: The four vehicles involved were a black 2006 Ford F-150, a black 2024 Hyundai Tucson, a silver 2017 Jeep Patriot, and a white 2013 Honda Civic. All were heading east on I-285. The Tucson, the Jeep Patriot, and the Honda Civic all suffered major damage. The name of the person who died has not been released.
The path forward: The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987 and reference case number 26064279.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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