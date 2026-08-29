North Fulton residents can share what works when they travel around north Fulton, what needs to improve and what transportation options they want in the future.

What is happening: An online survey is gathering feedback from drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit riders for the North Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan.

Areas covered: The plan includes Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs.

Take the survey: The survey is available through the North Fulton transportation plan website.