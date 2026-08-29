North Fulton residents can share what works when they travel around north Fulton, what needs to improve and what transportation options they want in the future.
What is happening: An online survey is gathering feedback from drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and transit riders for the North Fulton Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
Areas covered: The plan includes Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs.
Take the survey: The survey is available through the North Fulton transportation plan website.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.