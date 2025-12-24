Key Takeaways
- A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on South Cobb Drive in Cobb County.
- The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the I-285 ramps, when the tractor-trailer turned into the motorcycle’s path.
- The accident caused road closures and delays for drivers while police investigated the scene.
- Authorities are still collecting information and ask anyone with details to contact Cobb County Police.
A motorcyclist died Monday after a collision with a tractor-trailer on South Cobb Drive in Cobb County.
What’s Happening: Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3 p.m. Monday on South Cobb Drive at the ramps to I-285 southbound.
• A tractor-trailer heading north on South Cobb Drive tried to turn onto I-285 and hit a motorcycle going south on South Cobb Drive.
• The motorcyclist died at the scene.
What’s Important: The crash closed South Cobb Drive at the I-285 ramps Monday afternoon.
How This Affects Real People: Drivers in the area dealt with road closures and delays while police worked the scene.
What Happens Next: Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can contact the Cobb County Police Department.
