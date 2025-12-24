Key Takeaways A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on South Cobb Drive in Cobb County.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near the I-285 ramps, when the tractor-trailer turned into the motorcycle’s path.

The accident caused road closures and delays for drivers while police investigated the scene.

Authorities are still collecting information and ask anyone with details to contact Cobb County Police.

A motorcyclist died Monday after a collision with a tractor-trailer on South Cobb Drive in Cobb County.

What’s Happening: Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened around 3 p.m. Monday on South Cobb Drive at the ramps to I-285 southbound.

• A tractor-trailer heading north on South Cobb Drive tried to turn onto I-285 and hit a motorcycle going south on South Cobb Drive.

• The motorcyclist died at the scene.

What’s Important: The crash closed South Cobb Drive at the I-285 ramps Monday afternoon.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers in the area dealt with road closures and delays while police worked the scene.

What Happens Next: Police are still investigating. Anyone with information can contact the Cobb County Police Department.

“Somewhere along the way, we stopped considering other people. Blinkers? Optional. Four-way stops? A chaotic free-for-all.”