A tractor-trailer driver died Friday morning when his truck overturned and blocked an exit ramp on I-75 southbound in Cobb County.

What’s Happening: Jeffrey Tanke, 63, from Wood Lake, Minnesota, was driving south on I-75 around 5:50 a.m. when the tractor-trailer hit a guardrail at the Wade Green Road exit. The truck left the road and rolled over.

What’s Important: The overturned tractor-trailer blocked the exit lanes and part of the grass median. Several lanes on I-75 were also blocked as emergency workers responded to the crash.

What’s Still Unknown: Cobb County police said they do not know what caused the tractor-trailer to hit the guardrail. The crash remains under investigation.