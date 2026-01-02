A tractor-trailer driver died Friday morning when his truck overturned and blocked an exit ramp on I-75 southbound in Cobb County.
What’s Happening: Jeffrey Tanke, 63, from Wood Lake, Minnesota, was driving south on I-75 around 5:50 a.m. when the tractor-trailer hit a guardrail at the Wade Green Road exit. The truck left the road and rolled over.
What’s Important: The overturned tractor-trailer blocked the exit lanes and part of the grass median. Several lanes on I-75 were also blocked as emergency workers responded to the crash.
What’s Still Unknown: Cobb County police said they do not know what caused the tractor-trailer to hit the guardrail. The crash remains under investigation.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.