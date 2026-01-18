A man died after being struck by a pickup truck while lying in the roadway on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County early Friday morning.
What’s Happening: The collision occurred at 1:19 a.m. on Powers Ferry Road north of Sherwood Drive. An unidentified Hispanic man was lying perpendicular across the center turn lane and northbound lane when a northbound 2014 Ford F-150 struck him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
What’s Important: Police don’t know why the man was lying in the road. His identity hasn’t been determined and his next of kin haven’t been notified.
What’s Still Unknown: Investigators haven’t released information about what led the man to be in the roadway or how long he may have been there before the collision.
The Driver: The driver of the Ford wasn’t injured.
The Investigation: The Cobb County Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information can call the unit at 770-499-3987. The case number is 26003579.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.