A man died after being struck by a pickup truck while lying in the roadway on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County early Friday morning.

What’s Happening: The collision occurred at 1:19 a.m. on Powers Ferry Road north of Sherwood Drive. An unidentified Hispanic man was lying perpendicular across the center turn lane and northbound lane when a northbound 2014 Ford F-150 struck him. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

What’s Important: Police don’t know why the man was lying in the road. His identity hasn’t been determined and his next of kin haven’t been notified.

What’s Still Unknown: Investigators haven’t released information about what led the man to be in the roadway or how long he may have been there before the collision.

The Driver: The driver of the Ford wasn’t injured.

The Investigation: The Cobb County Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information can call the unit at 770-499-3987. The case number is 26003579.