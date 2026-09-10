What happened: Deputies arrived just after 12:30 a.m. and found the man unresponsive in the road. The driver who hit him did not stop.

What we know: The man’s name has not been released. Investigators are still working to notify his family. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and says more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you know something: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.