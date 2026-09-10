MACON — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after a driver struck him and fled early Thursday morning near the intersection of Spring Street and Willow Street in Macon.
What happened: Deputies arrived just after 12:30 a.m. and found the man unresponsive in the road. The driver who hit him did not stop.
What we know: The man’s name has not been released. Investigators are still working to notify his family. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and says more information will be released as it becomes available.
If you know something: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.