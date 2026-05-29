What happened: Someone called 911 just before 11 p.m. Thursday to report the crash. Three vehicles were involved: a Ford Edge, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Serena Wholesale Truck.

Who died: Victor Anthony Calhoun was driving the Ford Edge. He died at the scene.

The other drivers: A 17-year-old driving the Mercedes-Benz and a 66-year-old driving the Serena Wholesale Truck were both treated by paramedics at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still working to figure out what caused the crash. More details will be released as they become available.

If you know something: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.