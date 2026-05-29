MACON — A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after a three-vehicle crash at Log Cabin Drive and Eisenhower Parkway in Macon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says.
What happened: Someone called 911 just before 11 p.m. Thursday to report the crash. Three vehicles were involved: a Ford Edge, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Serena Wholesale Truck.
Who died: Victor Anthony Calhoun was driving the Ford Edge. He died at the scene.
The other drivers: A 17-year-old driving the Mercedes-Benz and a 66-year-old driving the Serena Wholesale Truck were both treated by paramedics at the scene. No one else was hurt.
The investigation: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still working to figure out what caused the crash. More details will be released as they become available.
If you know something: Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.