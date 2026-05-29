Someone appears to have illegally released smallmouth bass into Lake Allatoona. The problem is, the fish do not naturally live there.

What’s happening: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division is investigating. Biologists have already pulled at least one fish from the lake, and researchers at the University of Georgia are trying to figure out where it came from.

Why it matters: When fish that don’t belong in a lake get released into it, they can crowd out the species that do belong there, throw off the food chain, and damage the fisheries — the fish populations that anglers and the broader ecosystem rely on.

What anglers should do: If you catch a smallmouth bass on Lake Allatoona, do not throw it back. If you think you’ve seen illegal fish stocking or someone moving fish between waters, call 706-295-6102.

The path forward: Pinpointing where the fish came from will help officials understand how serious the problem is and whether action is needed to protect the lake’s native fish.