Atlanta police are asking the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the city’s southwest side.

What happened: A 62-year-old man was shot and killed near 501 Connell Ave. SW on May 22 at about 10:50 a.m., according to Atlanta police. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

What police say: According to Atlanta police, a preliminary investigation suggests the victim got into an argument with an unknown man that turned physical. The other man then pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male who was wearing black shorts, white and black sneakers, white socks, and no shirt at the time of the shooting. Police say the information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues.

What’s still unknown: The victim has not been publicly identified. No arrests have been made. Police have not said what the argument was about.

How to help: Atlanta police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the following ways:

Call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

Use the P3 app.

Text CSGA to 738477.

Anonymous tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and formal charging of the suspect.