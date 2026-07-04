The fireworks haven’t even started yet, and Georgia state troopers have already arrested 170 people for driving drunk this holiday weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What’s Happening: Officers are out in force across Georgia’s roads this Fourth of July weekend. In addition to the 170 DUI arrests, troopers have handed out 325 citations for distracted driving and 448 for not wearing a seat belt — and the weekend isn’t over.

By the Numbers:

170 DUI arrests

448 seat belt citations

325 distracted driving citations

What’s New: These are early-weekend totals. All three numbers are still climbing.

What This Means for You: Impaired drivers are already sharing the road with you today. July 4 is one of the deadliest days of the year on American roads, driven largely by drunk driving.

The Path Forward: Georgia Department of Public Safety enforcement continues through the rest of the holiday weekend.