The fireworks haven’t even started yet, and Georgia state troopers have already arrested 170 people for driving drunk this holiday weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
What’s Happening: Officers are out in force across Georgia’s roads this Fourth of July weekend. In addition to the 170 DUI arrests, troopers have handed out 325 citations for distracted driving and 448 for not wearing a seat belt — and the weekend isn’t over.
By the Numbers:
- 170 DUI arrests
- 448 seat belt citations
- 325 distracted driving citations
What’s New: These are early-weekend totals. All three numbers are still climbing.
What This Means for You: Impaired drivers are already sharing the road with you today. July 4 is one of the deadliest days of the year on American roads, driven largely by drunk driving.
The Path Forward: Georgia Department of Public Safety enforcement continues through the rest of the holiday weekend.
We need to talk about our cousin Earl. You know the one—he’s got the Confederate flag swim trunks and thinks ‘hold my beer’ is a complete strategic plan.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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