Interstate lanes at three interchanges in Chatham County will close intermittently from February 15 through February 21 for highway widening and bridge work.

What’s Happening: GDOT will close lanes on I-16, I-95, and I-516 for the 16@95 Improvement Projects. I-16 westbound will have daytime closures 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and I-16 eastbound will close 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between the I-516 and I-95 interchanges.

Both directions of I-16 will have nighttime closures 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-95 will have double lane closures 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the I-16 overpass. Two ramps close nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-16 eastbound to I-516 eastbound and I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound.

What’s Important: The closures are for widening Interstate 16 and reconstructing the I-16/I-95 interchange. Bridge work at the I-16/I-516 interchange also requires lane closures. Only one ramp in the I-16/I-516 interchange will be closed at a time. Weather may change exact closure times.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers using the I-16 eastbound to I-516 eastbound ramp should exit at I-516, take I-516 West, exit at West Gwinnett Street, and turn left twice to reach I-516 eastbound. Drivers using the I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound ramp should exit at I-516, take I-516 East, exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road, and turn left twice to reach I-516 westbound.

By the Numbers: Closures affect a 7-mile stretch of I-16 between mile marker 157 and mile marker 164. I-95 double lane closures span from mile marker 98 to mile marker 101. I-516 closures affect the area between mile marker 5 and mile marker 6.

What Happens Next: Closures begin Sunday, February 15, and run through Saturday, February 21. Additional traffic pacing and lane closures may occur in the work zone. Real-time traffic information is available by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.