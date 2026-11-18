CANTON — A fire broke out on an apartment balcony on Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton and was put out before it could reach neighboring units.
What happened: Firefighters from Station 9 responded to reports of a balcony fire at an apartment complex. They used a water can extinguisher to put out the flames, keeping the fire contained to the balcony where it started.
Worth noting: This was the second fire in Canton within 24 hours, according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.