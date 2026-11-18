Two East Coweta High School students died Tuesday morning in a car crash on U.S. Highway 29 near Grantville, according to a letter sent to parents by school Principal Stefanie Easterwood.
What we know: Three students from the Sharpsburg school were in the crash. None of them had shown up to class that morning. Two died. The crash happened off campus.
The timeline: Coweta Emergency Management notified the school about the crash at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency responders arrived quickly, according to Easterwood’s letter.
For students and families: Counseling is available at East Coweta High School for any student who needs support. Parents with questions can call the school at (770) 254-2880.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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