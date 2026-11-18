Two East Coweta High School students died Tuesday morning in a car crash on U.S. Highway 29 near Grantville, according to a letter sent to parents by school Principal Stefanie Easterwood.

What we know: Three students from the Sharpsburg school were in the crash. None of them had shown up to class that morning. Two died. The crash happened off campus.

The timeline: Coweta Emergency Management notified the school about the crash at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency responders arrived quickly, according to Easterwood’s letter.

For students and families: Counseling is available at East Coweta High School for any student who needs support. Parents with questions can call the school at (770) 254-2880.