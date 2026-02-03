Listen to this post

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run collision that occurred Friday night on I-475 in Bibb County.

What’s Happening: Multiple vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of I-475 near mile marker seven on Jan. 30 just before 10:30 p.m. during construction-related lane changes.

What’s Important: One vehicle, possibly a blue sedan with significant damage, briefly stopped after the collision and then left the scene without providing information or checking on those involved.

What Happens Next: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division asks anyone with information to call 478-751-7500.