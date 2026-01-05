The Georgia State Patrol arrested 368 people for DUI and investigated 3 fatal crashes during the New Year’s holiday travel period.
What’s Happening: Troopers issued 645 seatbelt citations and 482 distracted driving citations during the enforcement period. They responded to 333 crashes.
What’s Important: Three people died in crashes investigated by Georgia State Patrol. All law enforcement agencies statewide reported 7 total traffic fatalities during the period.
By the Numbers: Georgia State Patrol recorded these enforcement actions during the New Year’s travel period;
- 368 DUI arrests
- 482 distracted driving citations
- 645 seatbelt citations
- 333 crash reports
- 156 people injured in crashes
- 45 crashes involving drivers under the influence
- 13 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles
