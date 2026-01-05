The Georgia State Patrol arrested 368 people for DUI and investigated 3 fatal crashes during the New Year’s holiday travel period.

What’s Happening: Troopers issued 645 seatbelt citations and 482 distracted driving citations during the enforcement period. They responded to 333 crashes.

What’s Important: Three people died in crashes investigated by Georgia State Patrol. All law enforcement agencies statewide reported 7 total traffic fatalities during the period.

By the Numbers: Georgia State Patrol recorded these enforcement actions during the New Year’s travel period;

368 DUI arrests

482 distracted driving citations

645 seatbelt citations

333 crash reports

156 people injured in crashes

45 crashes involving drivers under the influence

13 crashes involving commercial motor vehicles