Listen to this post

Gwinnett County Police arrested 26 drivers for DUI during a New Year’s Eve enforcement detail that resulted in 176 traffic stops and 242 citations.

What’s Happening: Officers conducted the detail on New Year’s Eve focused on traffic safety. The enforcement resulted in 242 total citations, including 68 for speeding.

What’s Important: No fatality or serious injury crashes occurred during the hours of the detail. The DUI Unit led the enforcement effort.

The Numbers:

176 traffic stops

242 citations issued

68 speeding citations

26 DUI arrests

0 fatal or serious injury crashes

“Drunk driving is not an oopsie. It’s not forgetting your grocery list. It’s putting yourself behind the wheel of a two-ton machine while you have the reaction time of a tranquilized sloth.”