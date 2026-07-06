Twelve people died and more than 180 were hurt in traffic crashes across Georgia during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, state officials say.

What’s Happening: The holiday travel period covered 78 hours, from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 5. Georgia State Patrol investigated nine of the 12 deaths, spread across eight crashes. The other three fatal crashes were handled by Atlanta police, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. In all, State Patrol investigated more than 295 crashes during the period, including 15 involving commercial trucks.

By the Numbers: Troopers made 20,208 traffic stops over the four-day stretch, issuing 10,806 citations and 14,657 warnings. They arrested 425 people for drunk driving, cited 1,099 drivers for not wearing a seatbelt, and cited 235 for child safety seat violations.

The Path Forward: State officials say the crash totals are preliminary and could change.