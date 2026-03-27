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Georgia DOT is asking the public to weigh in on a plan to widen I-95 between Richmond Hill and the South Carolina state line. Feedback is open through March 27.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public information open house for a proposed project to add one lane in each direction on I-95 from State Route 144/Ford Avenue (Exit 90) to the Savannah River, which forms the Georgia-South Carolina border near mile marker 112.

What’s Important: The project, identified as PI 0020169, spans parts of Bryan, Chatham, and Effingham counties. Georgia DOT says the project is intended to address current and future transportation needs in those three counties.

How to Participate: Residents can review project details and submit comments online at dot.ga.gov through March 27. To find the project, visitors should click “Current Public Meeting,” scroll down to locate the I-95 project, and click “See Details.”

Catch Up Quick: I-95 runs along Georgia’s coast and is a major corridor connecting Savannah to Jacksonville, Florida, to the south and to Hardeeville, South Carolina, to the north. The stretch covered by this project runs through one of the fastest-growing regions in Georgia. Bryan and Effingham counties have seen significant residential and commercial growth in recent years.

The Path Forward: Virtual public open houses are a standard step in the federal and state environmental review process for highway projects. Public comments submitted during this period become part of the official project record and are reviewed before the project advances to later planning or construction phases.