Georgians who want to attend Keisha Lance Bottoms’ inauguration can mark Jan. 12 on their calendars. Georgia’s next governor will take the oath at 11 a.m. at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.
Tickets: Bottoms’ team confirmed the time and location Wednesday evening and said it would release ticket information later. The team is posting updates on its transition website.
Who will take office. Bottoms will become Georgia’s 84th governor and the first woman to hold the office. Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin and the other statewide constitutional officers are also due to take their oaths at the ceremony, according to the transition team’s announcement.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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