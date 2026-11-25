SNELLVILLE — Residents who live near Quinn Ridge Drive in the Snellville area should keep their distance from wild animals after a raccoon tested positive for rabies. A dog attacked the raccoon near the 3400 block on Nov. 20.
The dog: Gwinnett County officials say the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccine and is being watched at home. Lab tests confirmed rabies in the raccoon after it died.
What to do: County officials say anyone bitten or scratched by an animal that might have rabies should seek medical care right away. Call GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist. After hours, call 404-323-1910.
Report animals acting strangely to Gwinnett’s animal bite office at 770-339-3200, extension 5576.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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