The dog: Gwinnett County officials say the dog was up to date on its rabies vaccine and is being watched at home. Lab tests confirmed rabies in the raccoon after it died.

What to do: County officials say anyone bitten or scratched by an animal that might have rabies should seek medical care right away. Call GNR Public Health at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist. After hours, call 404-323-1910.

Report animals acting strangely to Gwinnett’s animal bite office at 770-339-3200, extension 5576.