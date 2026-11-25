Families with someone in the Houston County Detention Center are getting calls asking them to pay to bring their loved ones home on ankle monitors. Perry police say the calls are a scam and reports have increased.

What callers say. Callers claim the jail is overcrowded and that a payment can secure someone’s release. The detention center does not make those calls, Perry police said. Police are investigating several reports.

How to check. If someone calls asking for payment, contact the Houston County Detention Center or district attorney’s office directly to ask about bond or ankle monitor arrangements. Police say families should never send money through Cash App, Chime or similar services to secure a release.