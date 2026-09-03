An 18-year-old Cumming teen died Wednesday after a car struck his motorcycle on Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County.

What happened: According to the sheriff’s office, Caleb Johnson was riding north on Peachtree Parkway about 2 p.m. when a black Honda Pilot hit his motorcycle. Johnson died as a result of the crash.

What witnesses said: Drivers who were behind Johnson told investigators they watched him speed up and weave between two vehicles before the crash.

The driver’s account: The Honda Pilot driver told investigators he was heading south on Peachtree Parkway and had stopped to wait for traffic to clear before turning left into the Walmart shopping center. As he began the turn, Johnson’s motorcycle hit the passenger side of his car.

What’s next: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit is continuing to investigate the crash.