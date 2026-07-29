Drivers heading south on I-75 near midtown Atlanta are facing delays Wednesday morning after a crash blocked two lanes before the 16th and 14th Street exits.
What’s happening: The crash is at mile marker 250.7, just before the 16th/14th Street interchange. Two lanes are blocked in the southbound direction.
What this means for you: Drivers should expect slowdowns and find an alternate route before reaching that stretch of I-75.
The path forward: The blockage is expected to clear by 9 a.m., according to 511 Georgia.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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