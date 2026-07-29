Drivers heading south on I-75 near midtown Atlanta are facing delays Wednesday morning after a crash blocked two lanes before the 16th and 14th Street exits.

What’s happening: The crash is at mile marker 250.7, just before the 16th/14th Street interchange. Two lanes are blocked in the southbound direction.

What this means for you: Drivers should expect slowdowns and find an alternate route before reaching that stretch of I-75.

The path forward: The blockage is expected to clear by 9 a.m., according to 511 Georgia.