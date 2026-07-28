What’s Happening: The free window runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Two new 30-minute free spots are also being added on Elizabeth Way for quick stops, pickups, and drop-offs. Both changes are part of the city’s Downtown Parking Pilot Program.

What’s New: When paid parking launched May 15, the meter started at $2 per hour from the moment a driver parked, with a $16 daily cap after six hours. Under the new setup, parking is free for the first two hours during the morning and early afternoon.

Catch Up Quick: The Roswell City Council voted 4-2 in the spring to launch the seven-month pilot on Canton Street, Elizabeth Way, and East Alley. Council members Jennifer Phillippi and Chris Zack voted against it. Phillippi had asked city staff to come back with a plan that included two free hours. The city’s new 394-space parking deck at 1056 Alpharetta Street is still free while Green Street construction continues nearby.

The Path Forward: The pilot runs through December 31. In January 2027, the council will decide whether to make the downtown parking setup permanent.