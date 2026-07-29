A burglary call on Rock Cut Road Tuesday morning turned into a nearly six-hour standoff after one of three suspects locked himself inside the home and refused to come out.

What happened: Clayton County police got the call at about 9:17 a.m. at the 1500 block of Rock Cut Road in Conley. When officers arrived, they found Alonzo Williams outside the home and Rochelle Smith inside. A third person, Joshua Bryant, was still somewhere in the house and would not leave.

The standoff: Bryant barricaded himself inside while officers worked to get him out. At about 3:00 p.m., nearly six hours after the first call, officers found him hiding in the attic and took him into custody without a struggle.

The charges: Williams and Smith each face a burglary charge. Bryant faces burglary and obstruction. In Georgia, obstruction generally means a person willfully blocked or resisted a law enforcement officer doing their job.

The road: Rock Cut Road was closed during the standoff. It has since reopened to traffic.