A burglary call on Rock Cut Road Tuesday morning turned into a nearly six-hour standoff after one of three suspects locked himself inside the home and refused to come out.
What happened: Clayton County police got the call at about 9:17 a.m. at the 1500 block of Rock Cut Road in Conley. When officers arrived, they found Alonzo Williams outside the home and Rochelle Smith inside. A third person, Joshua Bryant, was still somewhere in the house and would not leave.
The standoff: Bryant barricaded himself inside while officers worked to get him out. At about 3:00 p.m., nearly six hours after the first call, officers found him hiding in the attic and took him into custody without a struggle.
The charges: Williams and Smith each face a burglary charge. Bryant faces burglary and obstruction. In Georgia, obstruction generally means a person willfully blocked or resisted a law enforcement officer doing their job.
The road: Rock Cut Road was closed during the standoff. It has since reopened to traffic.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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