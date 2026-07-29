Parts of south and central Georgia are under heat alerts Wednesday, with the heat index expected to reach as high as 116 degrees in some areas before warnings lift at 8 p.m.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued two Extreme Heat Warnings and a Heat Advisory covering a wide stretch of the state. The most dangerous conditions are in southwest Georgia, where counties including Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, and Lanier could see a heat index — how hot it actually feels once humidity is factored in — of up to 116 degrees. A second Extreme Heat Warning covers southeast Georgia, including Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton, and parts of Ware County, where the heat index is forecast between 110 and 115 degrees. Both warnings run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also under alert: A Heat Advisory, one tier below an Extreme Heat Warning, covers portions of central, east central, and west central Georgia. Counties under that advisory include Laurens, Sumter, Dodge, Telfair, Toombs, and more than a dozen others. Heat index values there are expected to hit 105 to 108 degrees, with the advisory running from noon to 8 p.m.

What this means for you: Heat exhaustion and heat stroke become far more likely in these conditions, especially for anyone working or spending time outdoors. Children and pets left in parked cars are in serious danger — car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 immediately if someone stops sweating, becomes confused, or loses consciousness.

How to stay safe: Drink water regularly and stay in air conditioning when you can. If you have to be outside, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and push any hard physical activity to early morning or evening. Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in the shade or somewhere cool. Check in on elderly neighbors and relatives.

The path forward: All alerts expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Check the National Weather Service for updated forecasts as the evening approaches.