What’s happening: Villa Rica police, Carroll County firefighters, and West Georgia EMS crews are running a training exercise at the church at 1483 West Highway 78. The drill runs each day from 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m. A medical helicopter may also show up as part of the exercise.

What this means for you: No roads will be closed and no traffic problems are expected. The public is asked to stay off the church property while training is underway.

The path forward: The exercise wraps up Thursday, July 30.