VILLA RICA — If you’re driving near Villa Rica First Baptist Church you may see a large number of police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances on the property through Thursday — it is a planned drill, not an active emergency.
What’s happening: Villa Rica police, Carroll County firefighters, and West Georgia EMS crews are running a training exercise at the church at 1483 West Highway 78. The drill runs each day from 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m. A medical helicopter may also show up as part of the exercise.
What this means for you: No roads will be closed and no traffic problems are expected. The public is asked to stay off the church property while training is underway.
The path forward: The exercise wraps up Thursday, July 30.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.