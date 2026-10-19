Three lanes of westbound I-285 are blocked near New Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road in Fulton County after a crash Monday morning.

What’s Happening: The blockage is at mile marker 21.7. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

What’s Important: The crash is expected to clear by 10 a.m. Drivers are advised to find another route until then.

The Path Forward: Real-time updates are available at 511ga.org.