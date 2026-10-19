Three lanes of westbound I-285 are blocked near New Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road in Fulton County after a crash Monday morning.
What’s Happening: The blockage is at mile marker 21.7. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
What’s Important: The crash is expected to clear by 10 a.m. Drivers are advised to find another route until then.
The Path Forward: Real-time updates are available at 511ga.org.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.