What happened: Firefighters answered a call around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wildflower Lane. When they arrived, they learned the worker was pinned against a tree, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.

The rescue: Two members of the county’s technical rescue team climbed the tree and secured the worker. Crews set up a rope system to lower the worker and both rescuers to the ground.

The department said the worker was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.