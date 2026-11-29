LAWRENCEVILLE — A tree removal worker went to a hospital Saturday after Gwinnett County firefighters rescued the worker from about 60 feet above the ground in Lawrenceville.
What happened: Firefighters answered a call around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wildflower Lane. When they arrived, they learned the worker was pinned against a tree, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.
The rescue: Two members of the county’s technical rescue team climbed the tree and secured the worker. Crews set up a rope system to lower the worker and both rescuers to the ground.
The department said the worker was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.