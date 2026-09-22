WOODSTOCK — Drivers on Trickum Road near Highway 92 in Cherokee County should expect slowdowns this week as crews resurface part of the road.
What’s happening: The section of Trickum Road between Highway 92 and just north of Gunnin Road is being repaved. Work runs daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.
What this means for you: Cherokee County officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. Those who must use the road should plan for delays.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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