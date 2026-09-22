CARROLLTON — A person was shot at an Express Oil Change on Central High Road in Carrollton on September 19 at around 8 p.m. Carrollton police say the wound was self-inflicted and the case is not being investigated as a homicide.
What’s happening: Investigators are still reviewing evidence to determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. Police say there was no threat to the public and worked quickly to dispel rumors circulating in the area.
What’s new: Officers acknowledged that rumors about the incident have been circulating. The self-inflicted finding is the department’s first public statement on what the evidence shows.
The path forward: Police say no further information will be released while the investigation continues.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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