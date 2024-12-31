Popular Atlanta Radio Station The Fish 104.7 Will Go Off The Air

Atlanta’s most well-known Christian music radio station, The Fish 104.7, will be going off the air on January 31.

Salem Media Group, the station’s current owner, has sold the popular station to Educational Media Foundation, which operates the nationally recognized K-LOVE network.

What’s Happening: All employees of The Fish 104.7 have been informed that their positions will end as of January 31. The new owners have not revealed whether they plan to simulcast K-LOVE on both 104.7 and 106.7 FM or make other programming changes to 104.7.

Why It Matters: The Fish 104.7 has been a fixture in Atlanta’s radio scene for 24 years, providing Christian music and faith-based programming. Morning show hosts Kevin Avery and Taylor Scott shared their gratitude and sadness in a Facebook post, reflecting on their time with listeners and highlighting the relationships formed over more than two decades.

The Hosts’ Message: Here is the facebook post from Kevin and Taylor.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we tell you that our time on The Fish is coming to a close on January 31st. We are so incredibly honored that we had the privilege of bringing you “Good, Clean, Fun” and doing life with you for 24 years.

“So many times at radio events, we would meet those of you who grew up listening, and now you have children of your own. That’s so rare in radio, and we are so grateful!

“Every day you inspired us with the stories of your lives, to love God and love people better.

“Thank you for being there as Kevin kids and Taylor’s nieces and nephews grew up, as we both lost parents for the first time, as Griff got married and became a dad. You, our listeners have been our biggest inspiration.

We’re so grateful for our management who gave us a job most people only dream of.

We also want to say a huge thank you to the incredible companies who made this journey possible. We loved helping you grow your businesses.

We will miss you greatly! We are excited to see what opportunity God has for us next. And if you see us at the grocery store or at a Braves or Atlanta United game, please come say hi. We love you!”

What’s Next: The future format of 104.7 FM remains unclear.