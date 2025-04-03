Record Fentanyl Bust in North Fulton Leads to Federal Charges

A Sandy Springs drug investigation has resulted in what officials call the largest fentanyl seizure in district history, with approximately 240,000 pills and 4.5 kilograms of powder taken off the streets.

What We Know: Antwuan Brown, of Alpharetta, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Law enforcement executed search warrants on March 21, at an apartment and vehicle in Sandy Springs. Inside the apartment, investigators discovered a pill press containing fentanyl powder and two firearms. Officers found Brown with the key to a vehicle parked in the apartment complex’s parking deck. When they searched the vehicle, they discovered the massive cache of fentanyl pills and powder, along with cocaine and methamphetamine. Brown was arrested at the scene.

By The Numbers: The seizure included approximately 240,000 fentanyl pills and 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl powder. According to the DEA, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, meaning this seizure potentially contained enough fentanyl to kill millions of people.

In Context: Fentanyl is currently the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, according to Acting DEA Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung. The synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and is often pressed into counterfeit pills or mixed with other drugs, frequently without the user’s knowledge. This seizure is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative targeting drug trafficking organizations and violent crime.

Take Action: Parents and children can learn about the dangers of drugs at www.justthinktwice.gov. If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, contact local law enforcement or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.