Georgia Man Gets Sentence in Domestic Violence Case That Left One Dead

A Conyers man will spend the rest of his life in prison after murdering a man who was helping his girlfriend escape their relationship.

What We Know: Clinton Eric Johnson was found guilty on multiple charges including Malice Murder and Aggravated Assault for the November 5, 2020 shooting.

Judge Nora L. Polk sentenced Johnson to Life Without Parole plus 25 years on April 1, 2025.

The tragedy unfolded when Johnson’s girlfriend, was looking at apartments with Reggie “Rico” Weatherly, who was helping her find a new place. The woman was trying to leave Johnson because he had become “too possessive” and she feared for her safety.

Johnson tracked them to an apartment complex on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, where he found them sitting in Weatherly’s Buick. After failing to open the passenger door, Johnson began shooting into the vehicle, killing Weatherly and wounding his girlfriend.

Johnson then dragged his injured girlfriend into his car, accused her of cheating, and later dropped her at a drug store where she called for help. Police found Weatherly dead in his car with gunshot wounds to his back and torso.

By The Numbers: Johnson was convicted on seven charges, including two counts of Felony Murder and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

In Context: This case represents one of the most dangerous moments in domestic violence situations – when a victim attempts to leave their abuser. Experts recognize that the period when someone tries to end an abusive relationship often sees the highest risk of lethal violence.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

Take Action: If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Local resources include safe houses and legal advocacy through the DeKalb County Solicitor-General’s Office Victim Assistance Program.