Fatal Crash on Riverstone Parkway at I-575 in Canton Claims One Life

A collision between a tractor-trailer and an SUV on Riverstone Parkway at the I-575 South Bound on-ramp in Canton has left one person dead. Police have cleared the scene and reopened the roadway, but continue investigating the cause of the crash.

“We have now cleared the scene, and the roadway is back open,” said Chief Ferrell of the Canton Police Department. “However, our investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing. Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to look into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.”

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died or provided details about which vehicle they were in. It remains unclear what caused the crash, who might have been at fault.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Special Operations Division of the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883 and reference case number 202501423.

In Context: Riverstone Parkway is a major thoroughfare in Canton, particularly where it intersects with I-575, creating a high-traffic area where vehicles frequently merge at varying speeds.