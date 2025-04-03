Severe Allergy Alert: Today’s Pollen Count Remains High

If your nose feels like it’s hosting an unwelcome rave right now, blame the trees. They’ve decided to release their reproductive materials into the air with reckless abandon, pushing today’s pollen count to a tear-jerking 5,382.

🌳 What We Know: Today’s pollen count has hit 5,382, with trees being the primary culprit. Grass pollen remains relatively low, while weeds are showing moderate activity. Mold spores are also approaching high levels, creating a perfect storm for allergy sufferers.

🤧 Why It Matters: If you’ve been sneezing uncontrollably or your eyes feel like they’ve been rubbed with sandpaper, you now have scientific validation for your misery. The tree pollen count is sitting firmly in the “extremely high” range, meaning even people who don’t typically suffer from allergies might feel the effects.

💊 Take Action: Allergy experts recommend limiting outdoor activities, keeping windows closed, changing clothes after being outside, and washing your hair before bed. Over-the-counter antihistamines can help manage symptoms, but for severe reactions, consulting with a doctor might be necessary.

🔮 What’s Next: Pollen counts typically peak in the morning hours and decrease slightly with afternoon rain. Weather forecasts will play a crucial role in determining whether tomorrow brings relief or more of the same pollen tsunami.