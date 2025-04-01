Social Security Officials Say No Georgia Offices Will Close

The Social Security Administration denies plans to close any field offices in Georgia, contradicting earlier reports that suggested five locations faced permanent shutdown.

🏢 What We Know: Acting Commissioner Lee Dudek says the agency hasn’t permanently closed or announced plans to close any local field offices since January 1.

“SSA is committed to providing service where people need help and our local field offices are no exception,” Dudek said in a statement.

The agency sometimes temporarily closes offices due to weather damage or facilities issues but reopens them when problems resolve. Only one hearing office in White Plains, New York has permanently closed this year.

💡 Why It Matters: Social Security offices provide essential services for millions of Americans who need in-person help with benefits. Many seniors rely on these locations to resolve payment issues or get application assistance.

🔢 By The Numbers: Social Security operates about 1,200 field offices nationwide, serving more than 65 million beneficiaries. Georgia has 31 field offices across the state.

📋 In Context: The agency has identified some “underutilized office space” for potential termination, but says most are small hearing rooms with no assigned employees. Most hearings now take place virtually.

🔮 What’s Next: Social Security officials say they will work with congressional delegations before making any permanent office closure decisions.