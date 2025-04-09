$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Moultrie

A Norman Park resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from the Cash Multiplier scratch-off game, according to the Georgia Lottery Corporation. The winning ticket was bought at Fastrac, located at 2160 Georgia Highway 37 East in Moultrie.

In another major win, a player in Mableton took home $145,174 after playing the 100X The Money Quick Win game. That ticket was purchased at Shell Food Mart on South Gordon Road.

A Dallas resident matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball in the April 7 drawing, winning $100,000 after choosing the Power Play option. The ticket was bought through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

On April 6, a Georgia Five ticket purchased at Chevron on Athens Highway in Gainesville won a $10,000 prize in the midday drawing.

Players won a total of nearly $50 million last week on scratch-off games. All lottery proceeds support education programs in Georgia.