$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Moultrie

A Norman Park resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from the Cash Multiplier scratch-off game, according to the Georgia Lottery Corporation. The winning ticket was bought at Fastrac, located at 2160 Georgia Highway 37 East in Moultrie.
In another major win, a player in Mableton took home $145,174 after playing the 100X The Money Quick Win game. That ticket was purchased at Shell Food Mart on South Gordon Road.
A Dallas resident matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball in the April 7 drawing, winning $100,000 after choosing the Power Play option. The ticket was bought through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.
On April 6, a Georgia Five ticket purchased at Chevron on Athens Highway in Gainesville won a $10,000 prize in the midday drawing.
Players won a total of nearly $50 million last week on scratch-off games. All lottery proceeds support education programs in Georgia.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.