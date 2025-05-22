Lake Lanier visitors can still enjoy the lake this Memorial Day weekend and throughout summer, despite several federal facilities closing. Many boat ramps and day use parks remain accessible for residents and tourists.

🌊 Why It Matters: The timing of these closures during peak vacation season affects how families can access the lake, but numerous alternatives remain available for boating, swimming and recreation across the popular North Georgia destination.

🚤 What’s Open: Eleven boat ramps continue to operate, including Big Creek at Lanier Islands, Bolding Mill Park, Buford Dam, Duckett Mill Park, Don Carter State Park, Holly Park, Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Laurel Park, River Forks Park, Shoal Creek and Wahoo Creek Park.

🏞️ Parks That Are Open: Seven day use parks welcome visitors: Flowery Branch Bay Park, Holly Park, Lake Lanier Olympic Park, Lanier Islands Resort, Laurel Park, River Forks Park and Wahoo Creek Park.

⛔ Closed Facilities: Eighteen parks will not operate this season, including Balus Creek, Belton Bridge, Burton Mill, Keiths Bridge, Little Hall, Little Ridge, Little River, Long Hollow, Lula, Mountain View, Old Federal Day Use, Robinson, Sardis Creek, Thompson Bridge, Tidwell, Two Mile, Upper Overlook and Vanns Tavern.

🗺️ Plan Ahead: Discover Lake Lanier recommends checking their website for the latest updates and park status information before visiting. The organization promises to provide ongoing updates throughout the summer season.