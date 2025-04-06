A Dead Horse on Peachtree Street? What We Know

A horse collapsed and died on a downtown Atlanta sidewalk just after midnight Sunday, drawing emergency crews to one of the city’s busiest streets.

What We Know: Officers responded around 12:27 a.m. on April 6 to a call about an animal at 92 Peachtree Street Northwest. When they arrived, they found a horse lying dead on the sidewalk.

The horse’s owner told police the animal may have suffered a medical emergency before it fell. Officers coordinated with Atlanta Fire Rescue and Fulton County Animal Services to remove the animal safely and respectfully.

What We Don’t Know: It’s still unclear what caused the horse’s collapse, how long it had been there, or why it was on a public street at that hour. Officials have not released the animal’s origin or confirmed if it was working, traveling or unattended.

In Context: While horses are occasionally seen in downtown Atlanta, especially near parks or during parades, it’s rare for an incident like this to unfold on a sidewalk in the heart of the city. The multi-agency response reflects the complexity of handling such an unusual emergency.

What’s Next: Atlanta police say the investigation is ongoing. The situation may change as more information becomes available.