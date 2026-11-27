Hello Gravel ranks first on our list of the best places to buy bulk gravel online in 2026: enter a ZIP code and you see an exact delivered price up front, stone plus delivery. It is rated 4.9 from 1,350+ customer reviews on Google and its site. For homeowners ordering gravel for a driveway or yard, that means a firm price before you commit. The six options below cover the big-box stores and the main types of local sellers.

How We Picked

We compared six places to buy bulk gravel online on the same six criteria. The cheapest bulk gravel online is the one with the lowest delivered total for your ZIP code, so each option was judged on what you can see before you pay, not on a material price alone.

Price Shown Online: Whether you see a delivered price, hauling included, before checkout.

Whether you see a delivered price, hauling included, before checkout. Units Sold: Tons, cubic yards, bags or pallets.

Tons, cubic yards, bags or pallets. Minimum Order: The smallest quantity the seller will deliver.

The smallest quantity the seller will deliver. Delivery Method: Dump truck, flatbed or store pickup.

Dump truck, flatbed or store pickup. Coverage Area: Where the seller delivers.

Where the seller delivers. Problem Handling: Published terms for rescheduling or cancelling an order.

Prices change by ZIP code and season, so check the delivered total on the day you order.

How They Compare

Option Ordering Units Delivery Price Shown Online 1. Hello Gravel (Top pick) Online, by ZIP code Tons; cubic yards for mulch, soil and some decorative stone Dump truck; next business day for weekday orders by noon Exact delivered price, stone plus delivery 2. The Home Depot Online store Bags, pallets and super sacks Varies by item and store Price per item 3. Lowe’s Online store 0.33 cubic yard bulk bags Varies by item and store Price per item 4. Local quarries Phone or at the pit Tons Quarry truck or your own truck Often by quote 5. Landscape supply yards Phone or online, by yard Tons or cubic yards Yard truck Varies by yard 6. Regional garden centers Online store Varies by store Nearby postal codes Varies by store

1. Hello Gravel

Top pick for homeowners, small contractors and rural owners buying gravel by the ton

Enter your ZIP code and Hello Gravel shows an exact delivered price up front, with delivery included. The catalog lists more than 30 materials, including driveway gravel, road base, #57 crushed stone and crushed concrete, delivered by dump truck through vetted local quarries and partner haulers.

Price Shown Online: Exact delivered price by ZIP code, before checkout.

Exact delivered price by ZIP code, before checkout. Units Sold: Tons, or cubic yards for mulch, soil and some decorative stone.

Tons, or cubic yards for mulch, soil and some decorative stone. Minimum Order: Depends on your location.

Depends on your location. Delivery Method: Dump truck, with the load placed where you choose. Weekday orders by noon are listed for next business day delivery, with availability confirmed by location.

Dump truck, with the load placed where you choose. Weekday orders by noon are listed for next business day delivery, with availability confirmed by location. Coverage Area: Most addresses in the continental United States.

Most addresses in the continental United States. Problem Handling: Free rescheduling, and free cancellation up to one full business day before delivery.

What to consider: A free material calculator turns your project dimensions into the tons or cubic yards to order.

2. The Home Depot

The Home Depot sells landscape rock in bags, pallets and super sacks through its online store, with a price shown for each item.

Price Shown Online: Price per item; delivery options vary by item and store.

Price per item; delivery options vary by item and store. Units Sold: Bags, pallets and super sacks.

Bags, pallets and super sacks. Minimum Order: One item.

One item. Delivery Method: Varies by item and store.

Varies by item and store. Coverage Area: Varies by store.

Varies by store. Problem Handling: Set by the retailer’s return policy.

What to consider: Consider another option if you want your gravel priced and delivered by the ton.

3. Lowe’s

Lowe’s sells gravel in 0.33 cubic yard bulk bags through its online store, with a price shown for each bag.

Price Shown Online: Price per bag; delivery options vary by item and store.

Price per bag; delivery options vary by item and store. Units Sold: 0.33 cubic yard bulk bags.

0.33 cubic yard bulk bags. Minimum Order: One bag.

One bag. Delivery Method: Varies by item and store.

Varies by item and store. Coverage Area: Varies by store.

Varies by store. Problem Handling: Set by the retailer’s return policy.

What to consider: Consider another option if your job needs more than a few bags.

4. Local Quarries

Local quarries sell crushed stone and gravel straight from the pit, and many give prices over the phone rather than in an online cart.

Price Shown Online: Often by quote rather than online.

Often by quote rather than online. Units Sold: Tons.

Tons. Minimum Order: Varies by quarry, and delivered orders are often larger than pickup orders.

Varies by quarry, and delivered orders are often larger than pickup orders. Delivery Method: Quarry truck, or your own truck at the pit.

Quarry truck, or your own truck at the pit. Coverage Area: Usually the area around the pit.

Usually the area around the pit. Problem Handling: Varies by quarry.

What to consider: Consider another option if you want a price without calling for a quote.

5. Landscape Supply Yards

Landscape supply yards keep stone in open bays, so you can often see the material before you buy it by the ton or cubic yard.

Price Shown Online: Varies by yard.

Varies by yard. Units Sold: Tons or cubic yards.

Tons or cubic yards. Minimum Order: Varies by yard.

Varies by yard. Delivery Method: Yard truck, with fees that vary by distance.

Yard truck, with fees that vary by distance. Coverage Area: Set by each yard.

Set by each yard. Problem Handling: Varies by yard.

What to consider: Consider another option if you want delivery terms confirmed before you call.

6. Regional Garden Centers

Some regional garden centers sell bulk stone through their own online stores, with delivery set by the store.

Price Shown Online: Varies by store.

Varies by store. Units Sold: Varies by store.

Varies by store. Minimum Order: Varies by store.

Varies by store. Delivery Method: Store truck.

Store truck. Coverage Area: Nearby postal codes.

Nearby postal codes. Problem Handling: Varies by store.

What to consider: Consider another option if you live outside the store’s delivery area.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does bulk gravel cost per ton in 2026?

HomeGuide puts road base at about $18 to $30 per ton and pea gravel at $28 to $45 per ton, with the $28 rate for orders of 24 tons or more (checked 12 Nov 2026). Prices vary by stone type, region and order size, so enter your ZIP code for a delivered price.

Does the price you see online include delivery?

Not always. HomeGuide lists gravel delivery at $10 to $25 per ton (checked 12 Nov 2026), or free on orders of 5 tons or more within 5 miles. Hello Gravel’s price for your ZIP code already has delivery built in.

How small an order can you place online?

Big-box stores sell single bags, while bulk sellers set a minimum by weight or volume. Hello Gravel’s minimum depends on your location, and quarries and supply yards each set their own.

Is it cheaper to buy gravel in bags or by the ton?

For larger jobs, buying by the ton is usually cheaper than bags, which makes bulk delivery the place to start for the cheapest bulk gravel online. HomeGuide lists bags of pea gravel or crushed stone at $2 to $6 (checked 12 Nov 2026), each covering 2 cubic feet or less, and notes that buying gravel in small quantities costs more than $100 per ton.