Summer just got a serious upgrade for anyone within driving distance of Fort Yargo State Park. The park’s shiny new swimming beach is open, and it is not just a patch of sand. It is a full-on invitation to ditch your couch and get outside.

🌞 What We Know: The new beach at Fort Yargo State Park is open for business. You will find more than just water and sand. There is a brand-new mini-golf course, over 70 picnic tables, and even hammock poles for those who take their relaxation seriously. The park has rolled out new kayaks for rent. Parking has also been expanded, so you should be able to find a spot without circling for half an hour.

🍦 Snack Time: The new Trading Post is not just a snack shack. It is a one-stop shop for sandwiches, ice cream, drinks, and souvenirs. So, if you need a sugar fix, you are covered. For those who want to turn a day trip into a weekend, the park now has new cottages and a bigger campground. Translation: You can stay as long as you want, or at least until your boss notices you are missing.

🏖️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: This is not your average park facelift. Fort Yargo is making it easier than ever to spend time outside, whether you are a hardcore kayaker or just want to nap in a hammock. And with all the new amenities, you might actually convince your kids—or your friends—to put down their phones for a few hours.

⏩ What’s Next: The beach is open now, so you do not have to wait. Pack your swimsuit, grab your friends, and see if you can snag one of those new picnic tables before the crowds do.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.