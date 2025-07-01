Local families will have more options for celebrating July 4th at Lake Lanier as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers just reopened seven additional parks through partnerships with Forsyth and Hall counties.

🏞️ Why It Matters: These reopenings give residents more choices for holiday fun at one of Georgia’s most popular recreation spots, bringing the total to 64 accessible parks around the lake just in time for the busiest weekend of the summer.

🤝 The Partnerships: The Army Corps signed one-year agreements with local governments to keep these parks running when they might otherwise have remained closed.

“We share a common goal of providing quality recreational opportunities to the public, and this partnership makes that possible,” said Tim Rainey, Lake Lanier Project Manager.

• Forsyth County will manage Keith’s Bridge, Long Hollow, and Two-Mile Creek parks

• Hall County takes over Little River, Robinson, and Mountain View parks

🗓️ Special Opening: Burton Mill Park will open just for the holiday weekend (July 4-7), staffed by Army Corps personnel and volunteers who stepped up to help.

⚠️ Still Closed: Two parks – Van Pugh North and South – remain closed until the Army Corps can get enough federal funding to hire more staff.

