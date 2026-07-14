Students and staff at Morgan County Charter Schools are going through active shooter drills today and again Thursday, July 16, the school system says.

What’s happening: The exercises are drills only — not real emergencies. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are taking part in both sessions. School officials want the public to know there is no cause for alarm.

What this means for you: If you see police activity near Morgan County Charter Schools today or Thursday, it is part of a planned drill. No real threat is involved.