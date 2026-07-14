Students and staff at Morgan County Charter Schools are going through active shooter drills today and again Thursday, July 16, the school system says.
What’s happening: The exercises are drills only — not real emergencies. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement are taking part in both sessions. School officials want the public to know there is no cause for alarm.
What this means for you: If you see police activity near Morgan County Charter Schools today or Thursday, it is part of a planned drill. No real threat is involved.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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